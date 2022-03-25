Three times a lady… Entrepreneur Shalom celebrates triple success at MKBAA

THREE awards, one businesswoman… the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards belonged to entrepreneur Shalom Lloyd.

The founder of the businesses Naturally Tribal Skincare and healthcare development company Emerging Market Quality Trials saw the latter pick up the New Business award before herself being named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Then, in a first for the awards since they launched in 2014, not one but the two businesses Ms Lloyd founded were named Business of the Year.

More than 600 guests packed the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stadium MK to hear the 13 category winners announced on stage.

The judges commented that both businesses clearly demonstrated what can be achieved under the helm of an inspirational leader, with the vision, tenacity and a drive to support others.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to David Foster, who recently retired as chief executive at The Parks Trust after 19 years at the helm.

Mr Foster has steered the independent charity, which cares for more than 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes, championing sustainability and expanded the reach of green space to the people of Milton Keynes, helping them to connect and engage with river valleys, woodlands, parks and landscaped areas, which represent 25% of the city.

David Foster: Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award for his work over 19 years as CEO of The Parks Trust.

The theme for this year’s awards was MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery: Survive, Revive & Thrive and many of the night’s winners had shown their ability to adapt their businesses to be more aware of their environmental responsibilities both now and into the future.

Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBAA organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said: “It was fantastic to host so many Milton Keynes businesses and to celebrate some tremendous successes again at MKBAA 2022.

“It was humbling to see how many businesses had taken on board the environmental theme of this year’s awards, giving us all a positive outlook for the future.

“On behalf of the entire MKBAA team, I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, and to thank all entrants, judges, sponsors, speakers and guests, without whom the awards simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Photos: Jane Russell Photography

Guest speaker Wayne Hemingway, fashion designer turned entreprenuer, spoke passionately about brand loyalty, social responsibility, urban design – he is currently a Design Advocate supporting London Mayor Sadiq Khan – and his long-term commitment to and passion for sustainability.

WINNERS

Business Impact in the Community

WINNER: Future Wolverton Ltd

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Diversity Marketplace

Charity of the Year

WINNER: MK Foodbank

Culture & Arts

WINNER: The Stables

Customer Service

WINNER: Climb Quest Milton Keynes

Design & Creativity

WINNER: South Central IOT/Milton Keynes College Group

Leisure & Entertainment

WINNER: Vertigo VR Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

WINNER: Shalom Lloyd, Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Sanj Chandi, Treat Street

Environmental Sustainability

WINNER: Bridgman & Bridgman LLP

Innovation

WINNER: (more:trees)

Technology

WINNER: PragmatiQ Solutions

New Business

WINNER: Emerging Markets Quality Trials

Professional Services

WINNER: Whitecap Consulting

Small and Medium Business

WINNER: Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd

Business of the Year

WINNER: Emerging Markets Quality Trials/Naturally Tribal

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: David Foster

For full details of the event and to view a gallery of the night visit: https://www.mkbaa.co.uk/

The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2022 are Milton Keynes Council, MK Gateway, The Open University and Shoosmiths.