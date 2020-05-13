‘This area is important to the UK’s recovery’

THE COVID-19 pandemic is transforming the way we communicate.

Now the board directors of lobby and thought leadership group Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership are using the digital tools available to us to deliver a series of interviews with leading figures from the public sector, retail, hospitality, and property sectors.

Their aim: To help members cut through the noise of continuous information, they will also be delivering strategies and tips to help businesses keep control, and ultimately bounce back.

In the first interview, MKBLP director Ruby Parmar interviews Hilary Chipping, chief executive of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, on how business within the region are coping, information on available grants, SEMLEP’s new business response programme, and the changes to the delivery of the Local Industrial Strategy.

Ms Chipping talks in details about the priorities for businesses as they prepare to take the first steps to recovery and says that the South East Midlands is significant for the UK recovery overall. “The area will be an important part of the country for moving us out of this situation and into recovery,” she says.

Businesses are looking at new opportunities and are re-evaluating the way they operate, reviewing costs, competitors and their customers moving forward. “Digital marketing is going to be really important,” she says.

Watch the full interview here.