The Woburn Hotel announces it is to close permanently

THE Woburn Hotel has closed its doors permanently, joining historic Chicheley Hall near Newport Pagnell as a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel shut its doors on March 21 following the government’s lockdown directive.

It has now taken the “extremely difficult decision” not to reopen.

A statement on its website said: “It is with much regret that the extremely difficult decision has been made for The Woburn Hotel to remain closed permanently.

“Our dedicated colleagues are now in the process of contacting all our guests who have forthcoming reservations with us.

“We would like to thank all of our guests, colleagues and partners for your loyalty, support and friendship to us all over the years and wish you well for the future.”