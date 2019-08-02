The Stables campaigners welcome new homes plan decision

COUNCILLORS have approved a planning application for new homes to be built next to The Stables Theatre in Wavendon – provided that the developer implements noise-mitigating conditions in perpetuity.

Staff at The Stables have welcomed the decision by Milton Keynes Council’s development control committee.

A previous application submitted in April for 134 houses adjacent to The Stables site had been approved by the council on the proviso that a range of noise-mitigating conditions for the whole site were included in perpetuity, including a Deed of Easement.

The Deed will help to protect The Stables against the risk of residents bringing a private noise nuisance complaint against the venue, allowing it to continue to make noise at its current levels, and will ensure that all future residents of the development are legally bound by this right.

Planning officers recommended that Abbey Homes’ new application for the western half of the site should be approved without the need for the vital legal protection for The Stables. However, the council received 875 letters of objection and a petition of more than 21,000 signatures in opposition to the latest planning application.

Councillors on the development control committee agreed that there remained a risk that residents would be subject to noise from the music venue or its site and insisted that the conditions be imposed on the new application.

Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, said: “We are grateful that members recognised the need to apply a deed of easement to this phase of the development to ensure that future residents of the development are made aware of the risk of noise from the music venue.”

Tim Taylor, partner from law firm Foot Anstey advising The Stables, has also worked with The Ministry of Sound and The George Tavern, helping to pave the way for greater protection of music venues. He said, “It’s important now that Milton Keynes Council encourage the developer to agree the deed of easement and get on with building the much-needed homes which had been approved”

Jim Rice, chair of the charity which owns The Stables, said: “It was heart-warming to so many people turn out in support and I’d like to thank everyone who has campaigned to ensure the future of The Stables is secured.”