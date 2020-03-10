The power behind the region’s economic growth

Sponsored Message

THE South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership is the business-led, organisation designed to help economic growth to thrive across the South East Midlands.

Steered by a business-led Board, our mission is to build on the area’s reputation as a premier location for growth, innovation, creativity and world-leading technologies, resulting in the doubling of GVA by 2050.

To achieve our mission, objectives are set out across three priority themes, all underpinned by a commitment to social inclusion, equality and environmental sustainability.

As the Local Enterprise Partnership, we are responsible for:

Setting strategic priorities for the local economy: SEMLEP convenes with government, local businesses and local authorities to craft economic development strategies for the South East Midlands. Following priority actions, SEMLEP keeps abreast of economic trends and shocks, changes in government policy, political developments and technological advancements. Direct intervention: To aid in the delivery of the strategies, SEMLEP secures and oversees investment in infrastructure, coordinates and enhances business support provision in the area and develops the workforce skills of our communities. Facilitating and convening partners: to develop strong collaboration networks that will realise the area’ long-term growth opportunities.

For more information on SEMLEP, visit our website: www.semlep.com or get in touch using the details below:

W: www.semlep.com E: info@semlep.com T: 01234 436100

SEMLEP’s Growth Hub offers a free service to all businesses in the South East Midlands to help them access business support, learn new skills and plan for success.

Services available through the Growth Hub include access to work with accredited business advisers, telephone support, as well as a range of business skills workshops, all free to businesses in the area.

SEMLEP’s Growth Hub has also launched a new offer, Growth Curve, designed to support the area’s high growth businesses. Growth Curve is a new fully funded programme which aims to help businesses to scale and grow.

Run in partnership with the University of Bedfordshire, Cranfield University and the University of Northampton, business leaders can benefit from tailored support, through a mix of one-to-one meetings with high growth business advisers, a university masterclass, access to grant funding and, upon completion of the programme, access to the region’s high growth peer-to-peer network.

Find out more about how your business can benefit by contacting SEMLEP’s Growth Hub today:

W: www.semlepgrowthhub.com E: growthhub@semlep.com T: 0300 01234 436