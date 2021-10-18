The Parks Trust snaps up ‘quality’ addition to its property portfolio

THE Parks Trust has moved swiftly to acquire the freehold of a prime investment property at Knowlhill.

The 20,469 sq ft industrial unit in Kelvin Drive is home to industrial equipment supplier Lohman Technologies UK, which has the property on a ten-year lease.

Its previous owner, an American-based company, accepted The Parks Trust’s offer on the day the property was put on the market at £3 million.

Ben Allott, head of property at The Parks Trust, said: “We are delighted to secure another Milton Keynes-based asset, in particular one of this quality. As with the rest of our commercial portfolio, the rental income payable funds the great work we do throughout Milton Keynes.”

The Parks Trust is an independent self-financing charity that cares for over 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes. Its portfolio of property is a major funder of its work.

The property was marketed by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of agency, said: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality investment property and as such we were expecting there to be a great deal of interest from potential investors. However, to secure a buyer in less than 24 hours exceeded even our high expectations.

“The Parks Trust has acquired an excellent industrial unit in a first-class location.”