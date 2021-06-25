The countdown begins to Northamptonshire Business Awards

THE PREMIER awards competition for businesses in Northamptonshire is open for entries.

Firms across the county are being urged to enter the Northamptonshire Business Awards 2021 to be in with a chance of being recognised as one of the very best performing firms in the area.

A total 11 awards will be presented at the ceremony and awards dinner in November including two new awards: Best New Business Award and the New Normal Business Award, which celebrates how firms have adapted to the challenges of the past year.

The event, organised by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, will also recognise the contribution charities make to the county with a live vote on the awards night to select the winner of the Charity of the Year Award.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter John Griff (above) will host this year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Northamptonshire Chamber Group business development and membership manager Sunny Singh said: “We are thrilled to have opened entries for the awards as we return to the new normal.

“We would like to thank everyone involved, especially our sponsors, including Wilson Browne Solicitors who have been our headline sponsors since 2018.”

The other award categories are High Growth Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Family Business of the Year, International Trade Business of the Year, Customer Commitment Award, Workplace Wellbeing Award and Young Business Person of the Year.

Wilson Browne Solicitors business development and marketing director Wayne Jenkins said: “Wilson Browne Solicitors are excited to once more be the headline sponsor for the Northamptonshire Business Awards.

“The last year or so has been tough for everyone and Northamptonshire’s businesses and entrepreneurs have shown their resilience and adaptability in an acutely challenging environment. These awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise that, to celebrate success, and to pay tribute to the best in the county.”

The awards will culminate with an awards ceremony and dinner on November 11 at Park Inn Northampton.

Organisations have until 5pm on August 6 to submit their entry at https://northamptonshire.awardsplatform.com

For further information about the Northamptonshire Business Awards visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/awards