The company delivering ‘game changer’ support to the community

THE DIRECTOR of two property maintenance companies is delivering on his commitment to support the wider community by providing essential supplies to 17 children centres across the region.

Carl Yeomanson, director of Plumbing and Gas Solutions and its newly launched sister company Facilities Management Solutions, has delivered 300 craft packs and 250 sanitary packs to children’s centres across Milton Keynes.

The businesses have also donated a freezer to one of the centres to enable staff to store donated supermarket food.

Carl and his wife Hayley have lived in Milton Keynes for 40 years and are passionate about giving back and supporting the community in which they live and work.

“There are lots of children’s centres supporting families that need help in this area,” he says. “So last October we started by providing packed lunches during the half-term lockdown and our support just continued from there.”

At Christmas the businesses bought and delivered gifts to the different centres. “It has been incredibly rewarding seeing the great work they do and the essential support they are offering to local families, especially important during these extremely hard times,” says Carl.

“As parents of young children, it is very important for us to support the centres so they are in turn able to continue to support our local families.”

Carl Yemanson (centre) with Facilities Management Solutions operations director Chris Brightman (left) and operations manager Dan Cole.

Like many organisations, children’s centres have struggled to provide the full range of essential items so desperately needed by families who have been hard hit by this pandemic.

Simone Drewett works at The Windmill Children’s Centre in Milton Keynes, which provides a wide range of activities and services for parents, carers and families of babies and children up to the age of five.

“The pandemic has provided additional challenges and struggles to the families that rely on our services and as a centre we have struggled to raise some of the essential funds we would usually receive through fundraising events and activities,” she says.

“A huge thank you to Carl, Hayley and the whole team for such invaluable support. The freezer is a real game changer, enabling us to store and freeze food donations so that we can then distribute to families when they need it.”

Plumbing & Gas Solutions and Facilities Management Solutions intend to continue their donations to the children’s centres throughout the year. They already have plans to provide another freezer to a centre in Bletchley, Easter packs for children in April and essential food supplies and lunches throughout the year.

