Teams race to sign up to Dragon Boat Festival

COMPANIES, clubs and organisations from across the region are putting their teams together and signing up to take part in the eagerly anticipated Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival which celebrates its 19th anniversary this year.

The Festival is back after two years and takes place at Willen Lake on Saturday, September 24 and there is plenty of time to get a crew together and guarantee a place on the start line.

The Dragon Boat Festival, supported this year by Business MK, Pulse Magazine, MKFM and MK Charities, attracts more than 40 companies annually and for the first time companies can raise money for a charity of their choice.

Enhanced Gold and Silver entry packages are available, which include marketing benefits such as the company’s logo on each side of a dragon boat as well as a significant donation to the charity. There will also be a host of bankside activities to entertain teams and spectators alike.

Each year the festival attracts a mix of new and returning crews and it is great to see the entrants enthusiasm to get back to this amazing event again after the pandemic. The dragon boats, qualified helms and all necessary equipment are provided by the organisers NewWave Events, each team is guaranteed a minimum of three races and no previous experience is needed, just plenty of team spirit.

Early entrants include Gold entries from Siemlus and R S Response Ltd and silver entry from PJ Care. Standard entries include Allica Bank Ltd, Bespoke Support MK Ltd as well as Dascher which has entered three teams. All crews are encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice and the top fundraisers will win the charity trophy.

Says: NewWave Events’ executive director Alicja Mierzejewska: “Since the closure of Gable Events in 2020, we have been planning to bring back the festival as soon as possible and we are proud to announce that we are continuing the legacy. We have partnered with MK Charities this year to help as many charities as possible in the Milton Keynes community.

“For the first time ever the festival is open for any company, club or organisation to raise money for a charity of their choice so we want to encourage charities to spread the word as this is a great option for an extra way to maximise their fundraising.

“We are hoping for another great year of networking, fundraising and team building so get your team together and we will see you on 24th September at Willen Lake”

For more information and an entry form visit: https://dragonboatevents.co.uk/milton-keynes-dragon-boat-festival/ or call NewWave Events on 01536 674 748. For information and advice on which charity you can fundraise for, visit https://www.mkcharities.com/