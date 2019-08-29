Taxi drivers pass the Marty test

MEET Marty the black Labrador. He has been left with his tail wagging after several taxi journeys in Milton Keynes revealed drivers have learned they must accept assistance dogs.

Marty and his owner joined in with the test purchase organised jointly by Milton Keynes and South Northamptonshire Councils earlier this month.

In total five drivers were either pre-booked or hailed on the street and all accepted the fare.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Both councils have unfortunately had to take enforcement action against drivers in recent years for refusing to take assistance dogs.

“Their worry over a few dog hairs can cause great distress to their owners so we’re very glad the drivers we used on the day knew and followed the rules.”

Depending on the circumstances, taxi drivers who refuse to take assistance dogs risk a formal warning or points on their Taxi Licence which could result in the revocation of their licence if the sanction puts them over the limit of 12 points.