Taxi drivers on their feet to support hospice

DRIVERS from a taxi firm are swapping four wheels for two feet next week as they join in the Men’s MK Midday Moo to support Willen Hospice.

Skyline Taxis has signed up 26 of its male office staff and drivers to take part in the sponsored walk on Saturday (June 22).

The event, exclusively for men, starts at 12 noon and follows a seven-mile route from the hospice to Milton Keynes Rugby Club in Emerson Valley.

The team is made of colleagues from Milton Keynes and Northampton and the group has already raised more than £700 of their £1,500 target on JustGiving.

Skyline Taxis director Gavin Sokhi said: “Skyline Taxis are proud to support such a great cause – Willen Hospice have touched the lives of most people in Milton Keynes.”

The Men’s MK Midday Moo route takes in two pub stops along the way, with a free drink included at each. The event finishes at a food festival arranged by MK Rugby Club.

The event is open to all males over 14 years old. Registration for the walk is £20 each, which covers the cost of the event. Walkers are encouraged to fundraise as much as they can to help the Hospice raise additional funds.

The Men’s MK Midday Moo is in additionto the ladies’ MK Midnight Moo which will take place on July 13. Ladies who have not yet signed up are invited to join the ten-mile midnight walk, or new Half-Moo (10km), through Milton Keynes.

Willen Hospice events manager Tracey Jago said: Every year we host the ladies’ Moo and men often ask us if they can join in. This year, we are giving them an event of their own! We hope they will step up and join us – whether in groups, pairs or on their own – and help raise vital funds to support local people who really need the specialist, compassionate care we provide for them and their families.”

For more information and to book for the Men’s MK Midday Moo, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/mensmooOnline registration is recommended to secure a finishers t-shirt, but registrations are welcome on the day. Join the walk start point at Willen Hospice.