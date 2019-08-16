Take to the skies to support Willen Hospice

A SKYDIVE is the ultimate Bucket List challenge… and Willen Hospice is giving local people the chance to tick it off while supporting a fantastic cause.

The jump takes place on September 29 at Hinton in the Hedges airfield near Brackley. Everyone taking part will receive expert safety training, before diving in tandem style with an experienced skydiver from a height of 13,000ft.

Tracey Jago, events manager at Willen Hospice, said: “Our skydive is a fantastic experience. Everyone who has done it for us previously has absolutely loved it.

“People choose to do it for all different reasons: in memory of someone, to celebrate a big birthday, as a team-building exercise, or just because they’ve always wanted to do it.

“It’s a memorable way to raise money for Willen Hospice.”

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/skydiveor call the Willen Hospice Events team on 01908 303062 to book a place.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million every year to continue providing free care to patients and their families in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.