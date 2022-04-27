Sweet rewards as food manufacturer cooks up an eco-friendly future

PROTECTING the environment and supporting the community around the business has always been part of the culture at food manufacturer Brioche Pasquier.

Its factory in Milton Keynes produces brioche and other branded breakfast and dessert goods for the UK’s major retailers and is currently building a 80,000 sq ft extension to its UK headquarters to house a further rtwo production lines, taking the total to five at the site on Wymbush.

And, alongside this growth, Brioche Pasquier takes its responsibility to the environment seriously. It runs a group-wide project Nature & Time, which highlights themes such as sustainability, clean label production and agroecology.

The company, founded in France, remains a family run bakery business and has grown to become the leading brioche and viennoiserie producer in France and the UK, with 14 factories in France, two in Spain, one in the USA and one in the UK. There are also sales subsidiaries in Belgium, Italy and South Korea.

It has always advocated minimising waste and focusing on its green credentials. Its brioche product has a shelf-life of 29 days, which means far less wastage at the point of retail – achieved through a unique production process that is free from alcohol and preservatives.

Brioche Pasquier’s environmental initiatives include:

-Segregated recycling;

-Solar panels;

-29 day product shelf life;

-Food waste to energy;

-Green energy.

Now the business is preparing to accelerate its move towards hitting its environmental targets after agreeing an exclusive recycling partnership with regional waste management and recycling specialist Cawleys.

Its is working with Brioche Pasquier to ensure recycling rates are maximised with schemes including segregated cardboard recycling and its Infinity Recycling scheme which encourages active segregation of waste items including plastic, glass, food, paper card and cans using itemised bins.

Segregation of this type allows for more effective recycling making a greater impact on carbon emissions over the long term, Cawleys says.

“Working with a local family-run recycling company makes such a difference,” says Brioche Pasquer’s industrial director Ryan Peters. “As well keeping our waste miles low and reducing our transportation carbon footprint, it is also great to have such a personal service. The Cawleys team really took the time to understand our requirements and to help us work out the best way to reduce waste and uplift our recycling rates.”

Dan Tebay is head of corporate sales at Cawleys. “It was obvious from the outset that Brioche Pasquier are an organisation with a clear green agenda and excellent reputation for keeping food waste to a minimum with their long shelf life. We view all waste as a resource and I saw it as Cawley’s job to help the team at Brioche Pasquier find the perfect way to extend this philosophy to all aspects of their waste management.

“The measures we have put in place will make a real impact on their recycling rates.”

Cawleys will also provide training for Brioche Pasquier staff and host on-site environmental and recycling awareness days at the factory, which opened in 2016 as a result of significant growth in the UK market.

Brioche Pasquier is also the headline sponsor of the Milton Keynes Marathon, which takes place this Bank Holiday weekend.