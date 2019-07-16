Suzuki tops the league for UK customer satisfaction

SUZUKI GB plc has again been ranked as the best car brand in the latest Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index published this month.

A national measure of sentiment across the country, the research asks 45,000 consumers to rate their experiences of dealing with 254 different companies across 13 sectors, including those in the motor industry.

With an improved overall Index score of 85.9, compared to 83 in the January index, Suzuki climbed a further 12 places across all companies measured. Suzuki – whose UK headquarters are in Milton Keynes – ranked first of 24 vehicle manufacturers and are 11 places in front of the next listed automotive brand.

In the latest Index, the automotive industry average CSI score was 78.5 points placing Suzuki way ahead of its direct and indirect competitors. It is the brands best-ever result since the UK Customer Satisfaction Index made its debut in 2008.

As part of the survey, customers were asked questions relating to various aspects of the way they were treated when dealing with brands including experience, customer ethos, emotional connection and ethics and Suzuki scored very strongly in all of these categories.

Managing director Nobuo Suyama said: “We are very proud of our achievement to have again been recognised as the best car brand in the index. Continuing to evolve the Suzuki customer experience has been a core focus during recent years, and the ongoing efforts have clearly paid off.”

He added: “Without the support of our nationwide dealer network, and the hundreds of people that work tirelessly for the brand to deliver exceptional standards for our customers week in, week out, we could not have delivered such a fantastic result. I would like to congratulate everyone who has played a part in this success, and it marks an even greater achievement than before”.