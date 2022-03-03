Suzuki extends MK Dons sponsorship deal

SUZUKI GB has extended its sponsorship deal with MK Dons FC for a further two seasons.

The auto manufacturer, whose UK headquarters are in the city at Snelshall, has agreed a two-year deal to remain as title partner until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The new deal takes the partnership past the ten-year mark. MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “We continue to be so proud of our association with Suzuki, who have been with us through thick and thin. Their backing and support through the most difficult of times in these last couple years, is something I will, personally, never forget.”

The Suzuki logo will remain on front and centre on all MK Dons first-team and replica shirts through the next two seasons, while the partnership continues to extend way beyond the football pitch, with Suzuki dedicated in their support of the Milton Keynes Sport and Education Trust.

A huge supporter of all the SET’s community initiatives, with a particular focus on disability football, Suzuki will actively encourage their employees to involve themselves in the partnership, both in terms of attending matches at Stadium MK as well as volunteering at events, such as the upcoming Ability Counts Day.

Mr Winkelman said: “The partnership not only focuses on the football and helping us provide a team that our supporters can proud of, but also the vital work of our Sport and Education Trust and their various programmes, not least disability football.

“I think it also demonstrates the strength of Milton Keynes, with two of the biggest names in the area working together to deliver for the people and the community. I can only see our partnership going from strength to strength as we continue forward.”

Stadium MK will also provide Suzuki with the ideal facility to engage with their dealer network across the two-wheel, four-wheel, ATV and marine divisions.

Suzuki GB PLC’s headquarters at Snelshall in Milton Keynes

Suzuki has been based in Milton Keynes for 17 years. Nobuo Suyama, managing director of Suzuki GB PLC, said: “Our long-established sponsorship of MK Dons has again proved a successful and mutually beneficial partnership. As well as reaching out to people outside our business, we also see it as a great way of building pride and engagement with our head office staff, many of whom live in and around the city.

“Collaborating for the next two seasons will take us to our tenth year as title sponsor which we know provides a solid foundation on which to further our strong relationship with the club. We are also proud to help maintain the support of the renowned and invaluable work that MK Dons Sport Education Trust do in the surrounding community.”

MK Dons commercial manager Andy Wooldridge described the extended deal as “massive”. He added: “Our relationship with Suzuki remains so multi-faceted. Whether it is sponsoring the SET’s disability football programme or helping to support club events, they are with us every step of the way.

“At MK Dons, we take a lot of pride in working closely with our partners to feel valued and appreciated and to ensure they reap the benefits of associating with the club. Our long-term partnership with Suzuki is hopefully evidence of what an attractive proposition we are.”