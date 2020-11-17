‘Supporting the community and businesses is just what I do’

Pub owner and vegan canteen operator are hailed as two more Luton town centre Business Heroes

COUNTLESS fundraising initiatives, including free meals to families over half-term, have earned Gabi McKeown the accolade of a Luton town centre Business Hero.

The owner of The Brewery Tap pub is now turning her attention to the forthcoming festive season by seeking donations of food and drink to create Christmas hampers for underprivileged families in the town.

Helping others just comes naturally, she says.

“I am Luton born and raised, so supporting the local community and businesses is just what I do,” Gabi adds. “The town and its people are what keeps The Brewery Tap running so giving back is something I am incredibly passionate about – especially during Covid-19. I feel fortunate to be able to do that.”

During the school October holidays Gabi and her team gave out free meal bags.

“For the past 20 years I have spent my Christmas Days helping with meals on wheels and supporting the Salvation Army,” she adds. “This year is even more challenging so I am trying to help by sourcing items of nice food and donations disadvantaged children and families who are the most vulnerable over the festive period and especially now because of the pandemic.

“It makes me feel so sad that people are going hungry during this crisis. No one should have to worry about where the next meal is coming from so I will continue to do my bit to help. I don’t do it for any other reason than to give back.”

To support Gabi with donations of food and gifts for the Christmas hampers email info@lutonbid.orgwho will forward contact details.

BUSINESS HERO 2: Gregory Owen, owner of Monstera Canteen

Gregory Owen

MEET Gregory Owen, owner of the vegan kitchen Monstera Canteen and the latest business to be declared a Luton Business Hero by the town centre’s Business Improvement District.

He and his team have been fundraising and delivering meals during the Covid-19 pandemic while also raising funds for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

“Since coronavirus struck we have focused on delivering around Luton and Dunstable, and we are proud to have provided 50 meals to doctors and nurses at Luton and Dunstable Hospital,” says Gregory.

“I have always tried to be kind and empathetic to others. I learned from the best, my mum. The support from others has made me feel great – there is a real sense of pride in being part of this community.”

Monstera Canteen also offered free meals to children in need during the October half term.