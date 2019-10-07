Supporting local business creates a healthier city

HEADLINE sponsors of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards play an important role in not only celebrating the success of, but ensuring the future prosperity of businesses and professionals within the city.

Professional services firm KPMG, The Open University, Milton Keynes Council and national law firm Shoosmiths help locally owned businesses and charities to raise their profile, increase their networks and create more opportunities to engage with the Milton Keynes business community.

Previous award winners have cited a higher number and calibre of applicants for jobs, a boost in staff morale and an increase in business prospects as just a few of the outcomes of winning a Milton Keynes Business Achievement Award, all of which contribute to the health and wellbeing of our great city, its residents, businesses and workforce.

“We have been supporting MKBAA and making a difference to the business community in Milton Keynes over the past few years and we’re proud to be sponsoring the awards again in 2020,” said KPMG partner Peter Rowe.

“The part of the awards I enjoy most is watching the videos about the different achievements and successes of businesses in Milton Keynes. I love finding out about businesses I’ve not heard of before and seeing the more established businesses grow from year to year.”

Peter Rowe

As well as four headline sponsors, MKBAA receives much appreciated support from its 13 category sponsors and event sponsors.

MKBAA will take place on March 12 at Stadium MK’s Marshall Arena with over 700 of Milton Keynes leading business people expected to join the annual celebration.

THE CATEGORIES

Health & Wellbeing Sponsored by Mazars

Charity of the Year Sponsored by Bletchley Park

Design & Creativity – Sponsorship Available

Culture & Arts Sponsored by David Lock Associates

Technology Business Sponsored by Integral Powertrain

New Business Sponsored by Cranfield University

Customer Service Sponsored by Holiday Inn

Leisure & Entertainment – Sponsorship Available

Professional Services Sponsored by dbfb

Business Impact in the Community – Sponsorship Available

Small & Medium Business Sponsored by SJD Electrical

Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsored by Keens Shay Keens

Innovation Award – Sponsorship Available

