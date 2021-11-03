Supply chain protection measures secure national award for airport procurement team

IT IS all smiles from the procurement team at London Luton Airport as they collect the Procurement Team of the Year (Small Organisations) award at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply Excellence in Procurement Awards.

The London Luton team won the award in recognition of the rapid changes they made in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the airport.

The team developed a plan to support the airport centred around innovation and collaboration, reducing spend where possible and directly contributing to the survival of the airport.

Despite the pandemic, the percentage of London Luton’s total supply chain spend within a 20-mile radius of the airport increased from 30% to 35% in 2020. The procurement team continue to hold regular events to help and encourage local suppliers bid for contracts.

Head of procurement Terry Gittins said: “This has been a particularly tough year for aviation. However, the team have continued to work hard and deliver best-in-class procurement, while also supporting our local supply chain as much as possible. This is a testament to that work and I could not be prouder.”