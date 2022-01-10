Stronger together: Business MK and sister title MK Pulse strike gold with Chamber partnership

PUBLISHING powerhouse Business MK and its sister title MK Pulse have become Gold Business Partners of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

The renowned business newspaper and community magazine, which celebrate good news in the local economy, have created a mutually beneficial partnership with the Chamber to better support each other with brand awareness.

Being a Gold Business Partner gives Business MK and MK Pulse guaranteed editorial in the Chamber’s inBusiness magazine, website coverage, event sponsorship opportunities and two complimentary Next Generation Chamber memberships.

The publications will also help the Chamber to promote its events, offerings and popular annual awards ceremony as part of the alliance, which began on January 1.

Martin Lewis-Stevenson, director at Business MK and MK Pulse, said: “We have been present in MK as Pulse magazine for 15 years and Business MK has been in the area for 22 years. Because of the strategic alignment we have in the area, it has brought to the focus that we are the major media player here in MK.

“This partnership is about collaboration and working with the Chamber to continue their ‘Stronger Together’ ethos. We want to support local institutions and this is another piece in the puzzle for what we are trying to do as a business, supporting corporate social responsibility, and raising awareness of our brand in MK, Beds and Bucks.

Martin Lewis-Stevenson

“If you look at what the Chamber does and what we do, I think there is considerable synergy. The Chamber is about helping their membership and local commerce and we see ourselves in the same way. We want to promote businesses and the local community and why people should be proud of it.

“It is about feeling good about where you live and where you work.”

Milton Keynes Chamber’s director of business development Sunny Singh said: “Our valued Chamber Business Partners are influential companies from across the region and we are delighted to welcome MK Pulse and Business MK into this exclusive group.

“We believe that our business community is ‘Stronger Together’ and these partnerships offer the chance for greater opportunities and more collaborative working.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Martin and his team.”

For more information on becoming a Gold Chamber Business Partner, call the Chamber on 01908 547820.