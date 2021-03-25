‘Strong interest’ expected as flagship Lu2on development’s retail units come to market

PRIME retail units at the flagship development on the former Vauxhall car factory site in Luton are being brought to market.

Five units, from 1,358 sq ft to 7,924 sq ft, are available to let at the Lu2on development, a new neighbourhood on the 6.9-acre site.

Lu2on will include 877 apartments, and over 21,700 sq ft of prospective boutique shops, a café, a gym, restaurants, park and a hotel with banqueting and conference facilities set to be the largest in the town.

The hotel will have a direct link to London Luton Airport via the new DART rapid transit link from Luton Parkway railway station.

The DART rapid transit system linking London Luton Airport and Luton Parkway rail station.

Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond have been instructed by developer Strawberry Star to market the units available for occupation from the autumn of this year.

Surveyor Lyanne Jacob said: “Lu2on is an outstanding development in a fantastic location. We feel a gym and a mix of unopposed independent retailers and high street brands will sufficiently serve the sizeable community on their doorstep, and cater to the general public.

“As important as residential development is, we feel as much significance should be placed on the supporting infrastructure. Therefore, the Lu2on scheme is a welcome addition to Luton’s development pipeline.”

Ms Jacob said: “The new retail units will serve the needs of 877 new households and an additional 223 at the development next door, as well as the existing community. Not surprisingly, we are expecting very strong interest in these prime retail units.”

The Lu2on development is a highlight of Luton’s renaissance, with a £1.5 billion investment programme over the next 20 years to improve infrastructure and services such as transport, business, roads, education and housing.

