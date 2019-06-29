‘Stand up. Speak up. Shut up’. Mayor’s advice on public speaking

MAYOR Cllr Sam Crooks joins the Milton Keynes Confident Speakers group to celebrate it receiving Charter status from its parent organisation Toastmasters International.

He is pictured with club president Binal Sawjani and vice president Jenny Chalmers being presented with the charter certificate by David Thompson of Toastmasters’ district leadership team.

The Mayor, making his third speech of the day, quoted J. W. Lowthe, former Speaker of the House of Commons: “There are three golden rules for Parliamentary Speakers: Stand up. Speak up. Shut up.

”Sometimes my speeches are written for me but they will always have the length written on them, and will always have ‘Be short’ underlined to remind me of the importance of making sure the key message is heard.”

The club, part of Toastmasters International, is run by volunteers and meets twice each month at lunchtime.

Binal said: “I am delighted that we have achieved Charter status so quickly for Milton Keynes Confident Speakers. In the modern world being able to speak confidently is increasingly important, and we have seen great demand to learn these skills since we established the club.”