Sports stars celebrate £1,000 bursary awards

SEVEN rising young sports stars have received a boost to their sporting ambitions through a £1,000 bursary from the charity SportsAid.

Badminton players Molly Chapman, Lisa Curtin, Pamela Reyes and Estelle and Ethan van Leeuwen received their bursaries at Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch Club’s May event.

They are pictured with former England rugby international Leon Lloyd, the guest speaker at the lunch club, which met at Jurys Inn, Central Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire High Sheriff Julia Upton, Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Sam Crooks and Ian Revell, chief executive of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Also to receive bursaries are wheelchair basketball player Emmanuel Filson and athlete Ebony Carr. The athletes will use the money towards costs such as competition fees, coaching, purchasing new equipment and travel expenses.

SportsAid’s Eastern director Roger Fennemore said: “SportsAid endorse the impact that these bursaries make and remains committed to continuing the long standing partnership with MK Community Foundation.”

The seven join previous local recipients such as long jumper Greg Rutherford and badminton player Gail Emms, who have also received funding. SportsAid is a national charity set up in 1976 to provide support and assistance to talented young sportspeople.