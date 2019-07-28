Solicitor succeeds colleague as county Law Society president

THE LAW Society’s Northamptonshire branch has elected Sharine Burgess, a senior associate with law firm Shoosmiths and a society member for 16 years, as its president.

She succeeds her Shoosmiths colleague Oliver Spicer.

The Northamptonshire Law Society was established 140 years ago. It is a focal point for the local legal community, encouraging unity and collaboration between lawyers, with a strong emphasis on community.

“It is an honour to take on the role of president of the Northamptonshire Law Society,” Sharine told www.business-northants.co.uk. “The society has a strong commitment to making a positive contribution to the community through pro bono and charitable work, and in my year as president, the focus is on raising the profile of the society by encouraging more legal practitioners to join and get involved in making a real difference to our community.

Sharine specialises in representing claimants who have suffered serious injury and illness. She was a main organiser of a Shoosmiths-sponsored concert in April performed entirely by singers who have been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other respiratory illnesses. The concert took place at the Cripps Hall Theatre at Northampton School for Boys.

“Being a legal practitioner is a privilege because the work we do changes lives for the better,” said Sharine. “We have a responsibility not only to the clients we represent but also to our local communities and wider society.

“We are often working to tight deadlines and sometimes it can seem there aren’t enough hours in the day, but it is important that we take a step back and ask ourselves how we can make a difference whether that be undertaking pro bono work, supporting charities and organisations in our communities or mentoring students.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Northamptonshire where we can make a positive contribution and I would urge as many legal practitioners to get involved in their communities, really make a difference and have fun along the way.”