Software specialist celebrates moves to new office

A GLOBALsoftware specialist which has developed apps and web processes for some of the world’s best known brands, has moved into new offices in Bedford as part of the firm’s expansion plans.

MatsSoft, which employs 72 staff in the town, has moved into more than 10,000 sq ft of office space at Bedford Heights.

The move to the former Texas Instruments building will accommodate MatsSoft’s growth plans, which include a major recruitment drive.

Chief technology officer Richard Billington said: “The Texas Instruments building is a local landmark and our team based in Bedford is primarily from the area so it is exciting to see the renovation that has taken place and to get to experience it as a tenant. As one of the region’s biggest employers of technical talent, it will no doubt be an advantage to be based in the building when recruiting.”

MatsSoft, which is part of the Netcall Group of companies, currently employs 250 staff at various locations including Poole and Hemel Hempstead as well as a team of remote workers.

It works with businesses facing challenges around change, complexity and costs and its products are used by brands including Vodafone, Nationwide and Thomas Cook to improve and streamline processes on a daily basis.

Refurbished last year, Bedford Heights has contemporary workspace, a café, lounge, reception, conference venue, co-working, facilities, a gym and hotel. Tim Pain, director of Bedford Heights owner Verve Developments, said: “MatsSoft is a real success story, having started life as a digital design agency and grown into one of the world’s top technology companies.

“As a building with a strong technology heritage thanks to Texas Instruments, it seems very fitting indeed that MatsSoft has taken a large space here at Bedford Heights becoming one of our biggest tenant businesses and we are very much looking forward to the company becoming integrated into our vibrant business community.”