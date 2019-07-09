Skills summit highlights need for closer links between business and education

A DEMAND-LED system linking business and education is top of the agenda for the future of the Milton Keynes economy, a conference has heard.

The event discussed an update to the MK Skills Strategy developed by the council to ensure that local workers have the skills that businesses need.

Key findings from the new Local Economic Assessment were presented to delegates at the Skills Conference at Stadium MK ahead of its official publication later this month. The refreshed LEA will provide an analysis of local economic conditions to help action plans, strategies and future direction taken by the council and its partners.

Cllr Moriah Priestley, cabinet member for economic growth and community partnerships said: “The Skills Conference helped us explore to create a demand-led system between business and education. With plans for a new business sponsored university already under way, it will provide students the skills that local employers will need to grow and enhance the labour pool.”

The conference attracted representatives from the business, education and voluntary sectors. Speakers on the day included two former MK Youth Cabinet members who spoke of their personal experiences choosing their post-16 education pathway.

Milton Keynes College group principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills outlined the future plans for the college and Professor Lynette Ryals, chief executive of the planned new university MK:U, discussed the role of higher education in the Milton Keynes economy.

Cllr Priestley said: “Milton Keynes is an amazing place for business and we are working closely with our partners to focus on the future where Milton Keynes is seen as a prosperous and inclusive city.”