Sign up to Eat Out and Help Out, says MP

BUSINESSES are being urged to sign up to the government’s new Eat Out To Help Out scheme to protect jobs and boost the economic recovery.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “This will really help our local businesses bounce back.”

He described the scheme by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as “a fantastic initiative”.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North.

Eat Out To Help Out offers diners 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August to encourage people back into local bars, restaurants and cafes.

Applications for hospitality businesses to register for the scheme opened on Monday and Mr Everitt is urging every restaurant in Milton Keynes to take part.

“This will not only protect the businesses but also the jobs of people working there and it will boost our local economy,” he added. “If you are local restaurant, café or bar in MK, please sign up for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and if you are a diner please do get out and support our local establishments as much as possible.”

Businesses can sign up for the scheme here.