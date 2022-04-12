Show your pride: #LoveMK Day calls on city to celebrate 10 years of hashtag

#LoveMK Day, the biggest one-day social media celebration of everything Milton Keynes, takes place on April 28.

For the last ten years, #LoveMK Day has aimed to promote Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination, asking people to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

Olympic diving medallist Tom Daley and Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District, show their love for MK.

This year, Destination Milton Keynes – the borough’s official tourism body – will be looking back over the last ten years at some of the amazingly creative things people have done to celebrate #LoveMK Day… and will look forward to the prospect of Milton Keynes possibly becoming a city when The Queen bestows city statuses as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking the MK Twitter community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 28 and get creative with that hashtag – paint it, sew it, bake it, make it out of flowers…

Destination Milton Keynes marketing manager Carys Underwood says: “The idea for #LoveMK Day started in a very small way ten years ago. It came from seeing how much the people who live and work here love their city, and we wanted to focus that energy into one day, where you can shout about it from the rooftops and show off why MK is such a fantastic place.”

Find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day at the organisation’s social media pages @DestinationMK or visit www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk