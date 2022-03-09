Shopping centre invites small retailers to pitch for free space

ENTREPRENEURS are applying for the chance of winning free retail space at the Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

The centre has launched its Hatch competition, which offers small business owners the opportunity to take their brand to the next level and open a store within the centre for six weeks, completely rent-free. The winner will also receive marketing support from Midsummer Place.

The deadline for entries is May 2. Interested businesses should apply via the Midsummer Place website. The winner will be selected after a pitch process, with the store opening later this year.

“We are delighted to be running the Hatch initiative for the first time, as we firmly believe this competition offers businesses in the region a fantastic chance to expand and grow,” said Midsummer Place general manager Shelley Peppard.

“We would love to hear from small businesses looking to take their business to the next level. Midsummer Place is the perfect place to build brand awareness and our team will be on hand to help throughout the process. We cannot wait to hear from the local budding entrepreneurs,”

Find out more at www.midsummerplace.co.uk/news/hatch-your-chance-to-win-rent-free-space-for-your-business