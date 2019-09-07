Sensors specialist collects top title at Northamptonshire Business Awards

A COMPANY that has been the leading single source supplier of sensors and associated electronic systems for more than 40 years took the top prize of £10,000 at the Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Variohm Eurosensor beat off tough competition to win Business of the Year, having already taken the Export Business of the Year award at the awards ceremony on Thursday (September 5) at Park Inn Northampton.

The prize was donated by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce which organised the prestigious awards ceremony, attended by around 300 leading business people from across the county.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “I’d like to congratulate all our amazing finalists, winners and of course the well-deserved winner of our Business of the Year title – Variohm Eurosensor.

“The awards night was a huge success and it was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many innovative businesses that contribute to the success of our economy.

“I look forward to seeing several of our winners progress to the regional finals of the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Awards.”

Category award winners also received £1,000 in marketing support from the Chamber. Other winners on the night included:

Bhangals Construction Consultants, which won Small Business of the Year;

Postworks, which took the High Growth Business of the Year title;

The Curve Group, which won the Workplace Wellbeing Award;

Silverstone Fleet Management, which received the Customer Commitment Award;

Ensafe, named Employer of the Year;

Grosvenor Group, which won Best Use of Technology;

Barker Shoes, the 2018 Business of the Year, won the E-Commerce Business of the Year award;

Apprentice of the Year: Ruta Hromova of PTS Training Academy.

The awards were sponsored by J motion Video Productions, PCS Business Systems,Ellacotts, Virtual Sales Team, GPW Consulting Limited, Triad, Marsden Fire Safety, HR Solutions and Goodwill Solutions CIC.

Headline sponsor was Wilson Browne Solicitors.