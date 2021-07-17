Senior hire boosts law firm’s commercial property team

THE HEAD of law firm EMW’s occupiers and investment team has moved to fellow Milton Keynes firm Howes Percival as a partner in its commercial property department.

Marcus Carter acts for corporate occupiers of commercial property and deals with investment acquisitions and disposals. He has significant experience in working with clients on expanding their portfolios or managing their existing portfolio.

Howes Percival has been expanding its commercial property expertise over the past few years, said partner and head of commercial property Tessa Haskey said. “Marcus fits this mould and is very well-known and respected in the Milton Keynes area.

“The commercial property sector is at the heart of our business strategy. Despite the massive upheaval caused by the pandemic, we are currently seeing a property boom in certain sectors, especial for industrial property. Retail and office units are still moving and the market for dark stores – warehouses which serve the retail sector – is also buoyant.”

Mr Carter said: “The Milton Keynes commercial property market is performing well. The area is an ideal location for businesses looking to move from the expensive London market to smaller regional hub-based office structures.

“There is also a big focus on the industrial shed market – the Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge Arc and associated transport links makes Milton Keynes an ideal place for these structures.”