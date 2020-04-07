Screening company adds £3m boost to healthcare recruitment

A BACKGROUND screening company has pledged £3 million to support the emergency recruitment of health and social care employees and volunteers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By waiving its admin fees for a possible 500,000 Disclosure and Barring Service checks, Verifile anticipates it can save the NHS and other organisations up to £3 million in administration fees.

Chief executive and founder of the Bedford-based company Eyal Ben Cohen said that it is important for all businesses to join the fight against COVID-19. “As a UK-based business, it is vital that Verifile works to support our health and social care workers keeping our country safe,” he added.

“By working with the DBS, and removing our own admin fees, we can reduce the financial burden on the NHS and other health and social care providers so they can use that money toward their fight against COVID-19.”

Eyal Ben Cohen, chief executive of Verifile.

By removing its admin fees, Verifile guarantees employers who are recruiting staff and volunteers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in England and Wales, a free service end-to-end.

Verifile, an umbrella body of the DBS, has a direct link to the criminal records check systems and can deliver fast-tracked responses in line with the government’s own commitment to a 24-hour turn-around time.

Mr Ben Cohen said: “We are in unprecedented times and we must all play our part in supporting the fight against COVID-19. We must all pull together and make a serious commitment where it counts.”

These temporary arrangements will provide employers with the option to appoint new recruits faster into regulated activity with adults and/or children, so long as the individuals are not barred.

In response to COVID-19, the DBS also removed its costs for enhanced DBS checks on March 31 and said it would fast-track adults’ and children’s barred lists checks.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk