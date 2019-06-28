Scientists on their soapbox to champion their research

FOUR scientists from The Open University in Milton Keynes will join an all-female speaker line-up at Soapbox Science, which takes place in centre:mk this weekend.

The event, which runs 12 noon-3pm on Saturday (June 29), aims to increase the profile of women scientists.

Four speakers will be standing on soapboxes every hour, explaining their research, using props to make complex science clear and accessible. Their audience will be able ask questions and move easily between speakers.

The 12 speakers, from The Open University, Cranfield University and Rothamsted Research, will share their cutting-edge scientific research in topics including sustainable farming methods, ocean fossils, aircraft design and safety, fatberg science, land-fill site trees and more.

OU lecturer in ecology Dr Julia Cooke is coordinating the event. “Soapbox Science Milton Keynes is a quirky, grass-roots event that entertains and educates shoppers, as well as providing networking and promotional opportunities for women researchers,” she said.

“The science expertise and passion of the speakers for their research is clear as they make the most of reaching a diverse audience.”

Soapbox Scienceprovides a platform that encourages female scientists to exhibit their research and generate debate in public arenas, with 42 events planned across 13 countries. Each speaker has one hour to amaze audiences, answer questions and spark discussions about their chosen area of work.