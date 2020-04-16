Schools donate PPE to funeral service workers

STAFF at a funeral director in Bedfordshire have been touched by the thoughtfulness and generosity of two local schools.

Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford and Stopsley High School in Luton each donated specially made safety visors to Neville Funerals to help to protect staff in their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Samuel Whitbread Academy has also donated 350 safety goggles to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital. The academy was inspired by the safety visor initiative led by Dan Pallet at the Chiltern Academy Trust, which has now produced over 2,000 protective visors for key workers across the region.

Samuel Whitbread Academy donated safety visors to Neville Funerals’ office in Shefford.

Headteacher Nick Martin received the protective shields from the Chiltern Academy Trust and donated them to Neville Funeral’s Shefford branch. Now the academy has the expertise and materials to create their own protective gear to donate to local key workers.

Vice principal Ian Butler said: “Now more than ever it is important to support the local community during these challenging times. As a school, we are still open to support those children of key workers and we want to help every level of the community from those on the frontline in the NHS to those working in the funeral sector.

“After the success of donating our safety goggles to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, it only felt right to donate the protective gear to other key workers and help those local businesses in the community.”

Stopsley High School also donated protective visors to Neville Funeral’s Stopsley branch. The school and Luton Sixth Form teamed up and shared resources to produce over 220 protective shields and delivered them to doctors, pharmacists and funeral directors across the region.

Neville Funerals director Charmian Alexander said: “We are incredibly touched that Samuel Whitbread Academy and Stopsley High School donated safety visors to protect us during these challenging times. We just want to say thank you for helping to keep us and our clients safe.”

Neville Funerals is an independent family company which has been serving the community in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas for more than 140 years.

