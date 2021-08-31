Promotion

Water saving tips from Plumbing and Gas Solutions Ltd

At PGS we support businesses across the UK to save water through effective water audits and device installation. Below are some of our top tips and advice on how you can save water throughout your business and the many advantages this brings.

Water efficiency at work

There are many benefits to reducing water consumption in the workplace including:

Reducing costs;

Ensuring you comply with current and future environmental legislation;

Reducing your carbon footprint;

Improving your company’s environmental performance;

Enhancing your brand’s reputation and generating positive PR.

Water fittings in commercial multi-occupancy buildings will experience more frequent use than in domestic properties which can deliver substantial payback.

Setting water use targets can therefore be a great way to monitor your costs and potential savings, as well as getting your employees involved and practicing water efficiency.

Carl Yeomanson, managing director of Plumbing & Gas Solutions

Water saving devices

In commercial settings there are a range of services and devices that can deliver major cost savings, these include:

Urinal controls or waterless urinals;

Efficient flush toilets;

Automatic or sensor taps;

Boiling taps;

Flow restriction devices to tap outlets;

Secondary return hot water loop to avoid waiting time;

Intelligent heating system filling devices that notify you of any leaks.

Carl Yeomanson, Company Director says: “Having efficient water saving plans in place can save your business a substantial amount of money. Understanding your building’s plumbing system can help you enormously if a situation arises.

