Santander’s £150m campus plan gets green light from councillors

PLANS by banking giant Santander to build a 150,000 sq ft office campus in Central Milton Keynes have received the go-ahead from councillors.

Milton Keynes Council’s development control committee gave the green light to the scheme, which will create space for up to 5,000 employees as well as community space and premises for small businesses and start-ups.

Committee chairman Cllr John Bint said: “This application allows Santander to create a world-class space, creating new jobs and showing everyone why Milton Keynes is one of the best places to do business.”

Santander UK’s head of property Nick Roberts said: “We arereally pleased that our plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art office campus have been approved. This is an exciting next step in the development of our flagship UK technology hub, giving our colleagues a cutting-edge working environment and reaffirming our long-term commitment and support for the local community.”