Rutland Cycling: A real family success story

WHEN Rutland Cycling was established in 1981, the concept of hiring a bike to ride around the now-famous reservoir was very much in its infancy. But the second-generation family business has gone from strength to strength as the popularity of cycling in the UK has grown.

Over the past five years, the company has more than doubled in size andnow has 14 shops across central England, including Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge, Peterborough and now Milton Keynes. It also operates three Giant brand stores, at Rutland, Cambridge and nearby Newport Pagnell.

Director Sally Middlemiss, daughter of the original founder, says: “As an independent, family-run business, delivering an excellent customer experience has always been at the heart of what we do. We’ve seen huge growth in our online channels, but in 2019 we remain absolutely committed to our physical store network.”

Rutland Cycling opened its newest store, at Lloyds Court in Central Milton Keynes, in June. “Our Milton Keynes store is the UK’s biggest bike shop and is a real cyclist’s paradise, where you can browse over 400 bikes and a wide range of cycle clothing and accessories from the world’s best cycling brands,” says Sally.

“Electric bikes are hugely popular and we have a dedicated E-Bike Centre within the store, with over 100 electric bikes on display. But having a great range of products is only part of the picture. Just as importantly, when you visit a Rutland Cycling store you can have a real conversation with our friendly, expert team, benefiting from their advice and experience and getting all your questions answered, so you can feel confident you’ve made the right choice. We believe passionately in going the extra mile for our customers.”

Sally and her husband David work alongside her brother Paul and his wife Karen and the four form a strong family team.

“In a family business you can never totally switch off, but you also have total trust in each other and it’s great to be growing and nurturing something you own,” says Sally. “These are exciting times for cycling and we are looking forward to being part of the Milton Keynes cycling scene, helping inspire even greater participation.”