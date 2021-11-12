Rugby club strikes recycling deal with waste specialist

LUTON Rugby Club is keeping it local when it comes to its recycling and waste management.

The club in Newlands Road has agreed a new contract with Luton-based firm Cawleys. The deal comes as spectators return to sports grounds and the club welcomes back guests to its function suites for conferences and wedding receptions.

Cawleys will help the club to maximise its recycling rates by collecting segregated card and plastics, as well as glass, using its specialist food and glass recycling lorry.

The company is one of the few privately owned waste management firms running its own Materials Recycling Facility. General waste generated by the rugby club will be sorted and segregated at the MRF to extract as many recyclables as possible.

Anna Cawley, head of customer services, said: “It is great to add another local sporting institution to our list of clients. With sporting and event attendance levels getting back to pre-pandemic levels, waste reduction and recycling is more important than ever.

“It is vital that organisations keep up the good work that was done before the lockdowns and maintain momentum to work towards a carbon neutral and more environmentally friendly future.

“Our relationship with Luton Rugby Club is one that we truly value and we are delighted to have been chosen as their recycling partner.”

Anna Cawley