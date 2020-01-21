Rising stars take centre stage at Next Generation Chamber awards

THE BRIGHTEST young business stars from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire will soon have the chance to shine at a glittering awards ceremony.

The Next Generation Business Awards open for entries on February 3 and will recognise inspiring young people whose achievements are making an impressive impact in their chosen field.

The awards are run by Next Generation Chamber which was created by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce to help businesses support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers.

The Chambers’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “Everyone who attended last year’s inaugural awards was blown away by the calibre of the finalists.

“We hope this year’s awards will shine a light on our next generation of business leaders. We’d encourage all talented young business people to put themselves forward and firms are also welcome to enter on behalf of their employees.

“We’re confident it will be a brilliant occasion so we’d urge people to secure their tickets as soon as they are released. We also have some fantastic sponsorship opportunities available for firms that want to get involved with the awards.”

Four new categories have been added to this year’s awards: Charity and Social Enterprise Star of the Year, Customer Service Star of the Year, Entrepreneur Star of the Year and Sales, Marketing and Communications Star of the Year.

These are in addition to the existing categories of Service Industry Star of the Year, Milton Keynes Star of the Year and Northamptonshire Star of the Year.

Entries for the Next Generation Business Awards must be submitted by April 3.

The event will culminate with an awards dinner at The Platform in Northampton on June 26.

For more information about Next Generation Chamber visit www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk or to find out about sponsorship opportunities call 01908 547820.