Ribbon firm ties up acquisition deal

A FAMILY firm that has grown to become a market-leading ribbon manufacturer and printer has been sold.

Cole Fabrics plc has completed the acquisition of the Northamptonshire-based Signature Ribbon Company. Founded in 2001, the business has grown to run manufacturing and printing facilities in the UK and Far East and supplies ribbon to both local and national leading retailers.

Signature Ribbon was founded by Philip and Rosalie Clarke in 2001. The families’ involvement with the business has grown alongside its expansion into a market leading ribbon manufacturer and printer, with Nick and Mike Clarke having active owner-management roles in recent years.

Owner and director Nick Clarke said: “Signature Ribbon has been a huge part of my family’s life and we are delighted to see a return on the time and effort we have put into the business.

“Signature Ribbon has responded excellently to the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 and Cole Fabrics felt like the right fit to take the business further.”

Law firm Howes Percival acted for Signature Ribbon in the sale. “Signature ribbon is well placed to expand and prosper under the ownership of Cole Fabrics,” said Howes Percival corporate partner Gerald Couldrake.

Signature Ribbon founders Philip and Rosalie Clarke have taken retirement following the sale.

