Revival plan for historic Great Linford Manor Park is under way

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

WORK is due to start on the restoration of historic Great Linford Manor Park in Milton Keynes.

Its owner The Parks Trust have been awarded £3.1 million by the National Lottery to ‘Reveal, Revive and Restore’ the site. It will restore elements of the 18th century English Landscape Garden that was laid out by historic owners of the Manor.

Now that the development stage is complete, The Parks Trust has contracted landscapers Ground Control to deliver the park’s masterplan. Available to view on its website www.theparkstrust.com/glmp the masterplan was designed by landscape architects Jon Sheaff & Associates, who are behind the restoration of The Royal Parks’ Greenwich Park in London, with input from The Parks Trust and local historic landscape architect Rebecca Hiorns.

The Masterplan for Great Linford Manor Park

Great Linford Manor Park has a history that can be traced back to Saxon times but many of its features date to the 17thand 18th centuries when the park was created to provide the setting for the Manor house.

The Parks Trust project manager James Cairncross said: “Great Linford Manor Park is a unique and special place in Milton Keynes, an historic designed landscape now forming part of a wider network of parks and open spaces under the care of The Parks Trust.

“The remains of an 18th century landscape is still there and with this funding we are able to revive the park and make its history more obvious to visitors.”

One of the most significant areas for restoration are the Water Gardens. The Parks Trust will be making the natural spring that feeds the ponds more visible, creating new paths around the ponds and restoring the cascade between them. They will also be restoring and interpreting the Doric Seat, an 18th-century folly that was destroyed in the 1970s.

Across the park signage will be improved, providing information about the restored heritage features, and new paths will provide better access for all visitors.

The restoration work is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Stuart McLeod, director London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support work to restore Great Linford Manor Park, celebrating and raising awareness of its design and history. Thanks to National Lottery players, local people will be able to enjoy this natural space as it was originally intended over 300 years ago.”

As the capital works progress, visitors will continue to have access to the park, where they will find information about what is planned at each stage. Updates will also be made available on social media and online.