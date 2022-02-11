Revealed: The finalists in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022

THE JUDGING panel for Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022 has announced the finalists for this year’s awards.

The theme for this year’s awards is MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery: Survive, Revive & Thrive and many of the businesses and organisations who entered this year focused their submissions around this subject.

Chair of the judging panel, Anita Nadkarni said: “The judging panel had a really tough job this year. There were so many excellent submissions that really show the breadth and depth of the business community in Milton Keynes. It was also humbling to see how many businesses had taken on board the environmental theme of this year’s awards, giving us all a positive outlook for the future.”

The glittering awards ceremony on March 24 at Stadium MK will be hosted by radio broadcaster Tony Dibbin and this year’s guest speaker will be fashion designer and businessman Wayne Hemingway. The event will bring together the wider Milton Keynes business community for the first time in over two years and promises to celebrate success stories from across the city.

Wayne Hemingway, guest speaker at this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards

MKBAA 2022 FINALISTS

Business Impact in the Community

Autism Early Support Trust

Diversity Marketplace

Future Wolverton Ltd

Charity of the Year

Harry’s Rainbow

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

MK Foodbank

Willen Hospice

Culture & Arts

Pauline Quirke Academy – Milton Keynes

The Arches Theatre

The Stables

Customer Service

Allica Bank Ltd

Aztech IT Solutions

Climb Quest Milton Keynes

EAC Consulting Group

Design & Creativity

Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd

South Central IoT/Milton Keynes College Group

Visual Identity

Leisure & Entertainment

Climb Quest

Vertigo VR Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

Scott Jones, 123 Internet Group

Harry Alston, Generation Z Marketing

Shalom Lloyd, Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd

Sanj Chandi, Treat Street

Environmental Sustainability

Bridgman & Bridgman LLP

Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd

KAIA Clothing

Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd

Innovation

Emerging Markets Quality Trials

(more:trees)

Tomorrow’s Journey

Technology

PragmatiQ Solutions

Tomorrow’s Journey

Triad Plc

New Business

Emerging Markets Quality Trials

(more:trees)

Shoedini

Professional Services

Cook Recruitment Group

Dentons UK and Middle East LLP

D.O.T.S. Chiropractic

Whitecap Consulting

Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd

Small and Medium Business

Cook Recruitment Group

Diversity Marketplace

Emergency Care Gateway

WSA – The Communications Agency

For full details of the event, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk