Revealed: The finalists in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022

Revealed: The finalists in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022Feb 11, 2022
THE JUDGING panel for Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022 has announced the finalists for this year’s awards.
The theme for this year’s awards is MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery: Survive, Revive & Thrive and many of the businesses and organisations who entered this year focused their submissions around this subject.
Chair of the judging panel, Anita Nadkarni said: “The judging panel had a really tough job this year. There were so many excellent submissions that really show the breadth and depth of the business community in Milton Keynes. It was also humbling to see how many businesses had taken on board the environmental theme of this year’s awards, giving us all a positive outlook for the future.”
The glittering awards ceremony on March 24 at Stadium MK will be hosted by radio broadcaster Tony Dibbin and this year’s guest speaker will be fashion designer and businessman Wayne Hemingway. The event will bring together the wider Milton Keynes business community for the first time in over two years and promises to celebrate success stories from across the city.
Wayne Hemingway, guest speaker at this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards
MKBAA 2022 FINALISTS
Business Impact in the Community
Autism Early Support Trust
Diversity Marketplace
Future Wolverton Ltd
Charity of the Year
Harry’s Rainbow
Milton Keynes Hospital Charity
MK Foodbank
Willen Hospice
Culture & Arts
Pauline Quirke Academy – Milton Keynes
The Arches Theatre
The Stables
Customer Service
Allica Bank Ltd
Aztech IT Solutions
Climb Quest Milton Keynes
EAC Consulting Group
Design & Creativity
Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd
South Central IoT/Milton Keynes College Group
Visual Identity
Leisure & Entertainment
Climb Quest
Vertigo VR Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year
Scott Jones, 123 Internet Group
Harry Alston, Generation Z Marketing
Shalom Lloyd, Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd
Sanj Chandi, Treat Street
Environmental Sustainability
Bridgman & Bridgman LLP
Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd
KAIA Clothing
Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd
Innovation
Emerging Markets Quality Trials
(more:trees)
Tomorrow’s Journey
Technology
PragmatiQ Solutions
Tomorrow’s Journey
Triad Plc
New Business
Emerging Markets Quality Trials
(more:trees)
Shoedini
Professional Services
Cook Recruitment Group
Dentons UK and Middle East LLP
D.O.T.S. Chiropractic
Whitecap Consulting
Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd
Small and Medium Business
Cook Recruitment Group
Diversity Marketplace
Emergency Care Gateway
WSA – The Communications Agency
For full details of the event, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk