Retailers launch recruitment drive ahead of Christmas shopping rush

SHOPS, restaurants and cafes in centre:mk are gearing up for the festive season with a major pre-Christmas recruitment drive.

They are looking to take on around 300 staff, with vacancies across the board from entry level sales assistants to senior management positions.

The jobs boost follows a flurry of store openings and the need for increased numbers of staff as the Christmas shopping season begins.

centre:mk has seen its footfall numbers consistently above the national benchmark, with several high-profile new store openings already this year and more openings planned before Christmas.

Centre director Kevin Duffy pictured said: “Working in retail can open many opportunities for progression and our stores offer fantastic benefits and discounts as well as a fun and interesting place to work.”

The roles available are for those aged 16-plus looking to begin a career in retail and for those with previous experience looking for a new challenge, he added.

centre:mk has opened a recruitment ‘Hub’ in its guest services lounge where all the vacancies will be advertised.

Shops, restaurants and cafes with vacancies will be given a window sticker to highlight that they are hiring so interested applicants can drop in to discuss available posts.

All vacancies will also feature on the centre’s website centre:mk.com.

“centre:mk is a wonderful place to work and with around 24 million guests visiting each year,” said Mr Duffy. “It is a truly vibrant, regional shopping destination.”