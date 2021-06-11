Retail tycoon’s retweet boosts children’s education brand

A FLEDGLING retail business has received a massive boost and hundreds of new followers on social media after a retweet from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Keisha Shah, owner of children’s education brand Teddö Play, tweeted Mr Paphitis about her business during his weekly Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet to Mr Paphitis’ 500,000+ Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Mr Paphitis in 2010, now has more than 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Keisha, who runs the company with husband Amit, said: “We have only been in business a year and a half, working from our kitchen table juggling our parenting and entrepreneurial lives to the best of our abilities. It is great to have support from Theo because it is not easy for small independent brands like ours to raise our profiles.”

The retweet by Mr Paphitis has led to new followers on social media and a flurry of orders for Teddö Play’s award-winning UK-made learning resources for children aged three to 14.

The company is also profiled on the #SBS website www.theopaphitissbs.com that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Anyone looking for a retweet from Mr Paphitis pictured above should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are retweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Mr Paphitis, chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, is a long-time champion of small businesses. He said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Keisha every success with Teddo Play.”

Keisha said: “Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following. I cannot wait to take our educational products to more and more children and families across the UK and beyond and make a huge positive impact on children’s intellectual growth and development.”