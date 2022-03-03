Restaurant breathes fire into its revamp and reopening

FIRE and drums greeted guests at the official reopening of the award-winning Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar in The Hub, Central Milton Keynes.

The restaurant welcomed back diners after a three-week refurbishment which was completed in time for celebrations of the restaurant’s sixth anniversary.

Guests at the reopening included the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Mohammed Khan, Olympian Gail Emms, local media, influencers, friends and family, who were treated to a spectacular display of fire-breathers and Dhol drummers.

The peacock-inspired décor – India’s national bird – has been created by Stony Stratford artist Luke McDonnell. Two hand-painted 30ft-high murals tower over diners and ceiling art is decorated with gold leaf and spot mirrors.

The transition from Maaya’s iconic purple to dark blue and gold is part of the restaurant’s reinvestment to “keep visitors excited and inspired,” said Maaya’s joint owner Mo Abdul.

“Being six years old now, we thought it was time for a change and to give our customers a fresh new look. I am absolutely delighted with the decoration, additional booths and, of course, the new dishes on the menu.”

Part of Maaya’s commitment to sustainability has seen the removal of table clothes and cloth napkins, and the introduction of polished wood table tops and environmentally friendly serviettes.

The restaurant has also invested in a new electric Tuk Tuk which will take guests on rides around the city and will be used for a lunchtime delivery service for office workers. Maaya has also revamped its website to cater for bookings, online orders, events and to promote its menus.