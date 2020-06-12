‘Restart, Restore, Renew’ campaign backs business as reopening begins

A PUBLIC information campaign is being prepared to roll out as businesses in Milton Keynes finalise their plans to reopen safely.

‘Nnon-essential’ shops and other businesses will be reopening from Monday (June 15) as the government gradually eases its lockdown restrictions.

Milton Keynes Council has set up an Economic Recovery Taskforce who are working on plans for Milton Keynes under the banner Restart, Restore, Renew. It is part of a wider public information campaign to support business during the COVID-19 pandemic, put together after talks with business owners.

As a result, the council is:

Sharing a public information campaign Help MK Control COVID-19;

Contacting over 2,000 food, licensed and other businesses to give advice about reopening safely and dealing with unexpected risks;

Creating free to download material including guidance posters above and floor stickers below. These are available at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/restart-mk;

Setting up a High Street Helpline on 01908 254188 where business owners can call (Mon-Fri 9am- 5pm) for advice on reopening, managing any issues on the public highway and any licensing queries;

Council staff will visit high street businesses from Monday (June 15) to check all is well.

Publicising businesses that are reopening on the council’s digital and social channels. Search #restartMK.

The council has already distributed more than £37 million to local businesses in government grant funding, and reduced business rates to over 3,000 companies.

The Help MK Control COVID-19 message asks people to help stop the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, staying at home if symptomatic, and following the latest government public health advice, such as wearing a face covering on public transport and getting tested if you are unwell.

It will feature in public places around Milton Keynes.

Cllr Pete Marland

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is just the start of the work of the Economic Task Force and the support we’ll be giving to local businesses and other groups as a council.

“Initially our focus was on sharing the short-term funding desperately needed by businesses suffering as a result of the pandemic. We now turn to restarting MK safely, and carefully.

“MK’s businesses will be operating in a new commercial reality. Over the medium term that means looking at what help and advice we give and what the council’s priorities need to be to shore up MK’s economic recovery and to best help local people who are struggling financially.

“We remain committed to Milton Keynes becoming one of the greenest and most sustainable cities around, and we will also be looking at how we do that with renewed imagination.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk