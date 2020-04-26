‘Resilience and determination… qualities on display in abundance’

“It is inspiring to see so many firms adapting and finding new ways to connect with colleagues and customers…”

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths praises the resilience and determination of the city’s businesses in the coronavirus pandemic.

ONE of the great privileges of my role as chief executive of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce is witnessing the extraordinary talent that the businesses of our great city offer.

I have used this column on many occasions to celebrate the achievements, innovations, and awards that Chamber members have accomplished, and used this platform to praise the resilience and determination that has powered these successes.

In the midst of this pandemic, when life and business as we know it has been put on hold, I am heartened every day to see those same qualities still on display in abundance throughout our business community.

Paul Griffiths

And whilst it is inspiring to see so many firms adapting and finding new ways to connect with colleagues and customers, I know that there are businesses of all sizes grappling with the enormity of a situation they could not have prepared for.

“A shining example in itself of a swift adaptation to our new circumstances.” Paul Griffiths on the decision by Business MK and Business2Business to publish in digital form only for the duration of the government’s measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here at the Chamber we have an abundance of help and support on offer, and it seems fitting that this inaugural digital column – a shining example in itself of a swift adaptation to our new circumstances – is used to help direct and assist those businesses that need it the most.

We have a dedicated coronavirus helpline, open every weekday 10am-4pm, for members to discuss anything affecting them. From the most intricate global export question to simply needing to chat to someone because you are feeling lonely, our team are there to help. Please call 01604 490 414.

Our website is constantly being updated with the latest government advice, specialist documents and guidance. Please visit our news, blogs, and Chamber profile page where you can find advice from a Furlough Template Letter to the latest information on VAT deferrals and everything in between.

We are in touch regularly with our colleagues across the accredited Chamber network via a Chamber CEO conference call, and through this extensive network have been lobbying the government on all concerns affecting businesses throughout this crisis.

Our policy manager is dedicated to further representing the issues of member firms and ensuring the voice of Milton Keynes commerce is heard.

A summary of the CEO call is published both on our website and via our Chamber LinkedIn page, and is a brilliant way to stay up to date with any emerging news. I would encourage all members to get in touch for further assistance via policy@chambermk.co.uk

Finally, we are holding an exclusive, online seminar on Friday May 1, considering the topic of workplace wellness and Keeping Motivated Whilst Remote Working. Led by an expert panel, we are aiming to support our members as they adjust to their new arrangements and ensure we can positively address any difficulties arising.

There is no cost and we ask for registrations and questions to the panel be sent to events@hambermk.co.uk

In signing off this column, I would like to take the opportunity to wish every reader, their families, and colleagues my sincere best wishes at this unprecedented time. Stay safe.