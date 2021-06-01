‘Region is at the heart of Britain’s post-pandemic recovery’: Skills Panel chair vows to develop the workforce of the future

THE South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership has appointed a new chair of its Skills Advisory Panel to implement new plans to prioritise employment and skills across the region.

Northampton College principal Pat Brennan-Barrett has taken on the role. She will work with fellow panel members to continue to build an inclusive talent pipeline of people with the attributes and skills required for today’s economy.

Pat Brennan-Barrett

The Skills Advisory Panel sets the skills strategy for the area, using employer-driven labour market information derived from data analysis, research and consultation with employers, sector bodies and educators.

Ms Brennan-Barrett said: “I am delighted to be given the responsibility of overseeing the work of SEMLEP’s Skills Advisory Panel as we continue to create the workforce of the future with a generation of hungry, adaptable and digital-savvy young people at its core.

“This work will help to ensure employers have access to a wave of new recruits who are fully equipped with the skills they need to be able to hit the ground running and make a difference in the workplace from day one.

“This region is at the very heart of Britain’s post-pandemic recovery and we can be the driving force for the whole nation as we build back better.”

SEMLEP’s new Skills Strategy evaluates the area’s current employment and skills landscape and sets the strategic direction for recovery from the pandemic and future growth, including a detailed action plan for the future.

SEMLEP’s employer and skills manager Paul Thompson said: “As we work to rebuild, our employment and skills work is of vital importance. As a key part of the skills community, Pat is perfectly placed to bring considerable knowledge and drive to help ensure delivery of the action plans within the new strategy.

“The Local Skills Report is published at an extraordinary time. Despite the challenges we all face, we have the opportunity to ensure people have the skills they need to thrive through innovative education and training to match that of our businesses.”