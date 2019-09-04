Recruitment firm looks to increase staff after move to new HQ

A SPECIALIST medical recruitment company has moved into new offices and has begun a major recruitment drive.

The Cook Investment Group has completed its move from Old Wolverton to new 10,000 sq ft offices at Clarendon House on Wymbush, Milton Keynes.

The group’s core agencies, including National Locums and Locum People, are seeking to recruit 40 more recruitment consultants, underlining the business’s rapid growth.

The new office includes an open-plan sales floor, fully equipped fitness suite, games room, café and a pub.

The pub at Cook Investment group’s new office

“As a family business, we have always placed great store on providing our people with top-class working conditions and industry-leading remuneration packages,” said director Glenn Cook.

The business is now looking to bring in 20 new staff before Christmas, with a similar number following early next year. The new additions will take the total number of staff to 130, a fourfold increase over five years, Mr Cook said.

Cook Investment Group agencies are registered on 15 preferred supplier agreements, known as frameworks, with the NHS and independent groups, supplying doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals to more than 200 hospitals nationwide.