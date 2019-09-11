Rapid growth makes tech awards so exciting, says judge

JUDGES at this year’s BrightSparc and Digital Awards are relishing the challenge of assessing the range of digital and technological innovations being put before them.

Entries are coming in ahead of the October 12 deadline from individuals, education establishments and businesses across the South East Midlands region.

Each is being assessed by a panel of experts from some of the South East Midlands’ most advanced organisations, including university directors, bankers, dgital forensic experts, sustainability specialists and a leading Milton Keynes councillor.

The BrightSparc and Digital Awards, organised by the regional technology forum Biztech, are an opportunity for innovators, designers and technology specialists to showcase their work, all of which have contributed to Milton Keynes being named the fifth largest digital technology city in the UK this year in a study by sector analystThe Data City.

Former Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr David Hopkins has worked in the technology sector for more than 30 years and is on this year’s BrightSparc Awards judging panel.

“The rapid growth of advanced technologies being discovered and developed in this area makes the Biztech BrightSparc and Digital Awards a hugely exciting and challenging one to judge,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to finding out the details of how ideas have been conceived, the creativity and uncertainty involved in their development and the incredible successes that have been seen as a result.”

The Biztec BrightSparc and Digital Awards will be presented over lunch at the Natwest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 22. Keep up to date with Biztech #BrightSparc Awards on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @MKBiztech.

There are 11 award categories:

Students Making a Difference in Tech;

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator award for Start-up Wow of the Year;

Best New Tech for Business;

Best Tech Teamwork;

The Bottom-Line Award;

The Green Tech Award for Innovation and Digital Tech;

Best Mobile App;

Rising Star award for Young Digital Person of the Year;

The Edtech Award

Best E-Commerce;

Best Digital Marketing Campaign.

To enter, visit www.brightsparcawards.co.uk.