Rallying call to firms to join town centre tidy-up

TOWN centre businesses will have the chance to ‘get Northampton gleaming’ as part of a dedicated tidy day ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year.

The concerted clean-up campaign will see business owners team up to get the town centre looking its best and make it even more appealing to visitors this Christmas.

The event, which takes place from 9am to noon on Monday (November 8) begins in Market Square. The event has been organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District and is part of a series of projects to tidy up Northampton town centre.

It follows a previous tidy day in August which saw almost 50 people collect more than 100 bags of rubbish from known litter hot spots around the town centre.

The BID’s operations manager Mark Mullen said: “With Christmas around the corner we know thousands of people will be heading into town to buy presents for their loved ones and we want to make sure Northampton is looking its very best.

Mark Mullen

“We were delighted to see so many people join us for the last tidy day and we look forward to another successful day, with rubbish removed from the streets and pavements and doorways left sparkling.

“If everyone makes a concerted effort to dispose of their rubbish in the right way our town centre can stay looking its beautiful best.”

The previous tidy day in August saw volunteers from the Northants Litter Wombles, Mayor of Northampton Cllr Rufia Ashraf and representatives from West Northamptonshire and Northampton Town Councils team up with businesses to improve the look and feel of town centre streets and car parks.